Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.33. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 12.45%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

