Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post -$1.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.78) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

BTAI opened at $24.93 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $614.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.07.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

