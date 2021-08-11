Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post $34.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.70 million and the highest is $35.00 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $29.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $139.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $146.85 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $147.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.41. 13,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $491.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

