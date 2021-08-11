Analysts Expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SWK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33. SWK has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SWK by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SWK by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

