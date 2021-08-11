Analysts Issue Forecasts for Redfin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Redfin stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,383.75 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,183 shares of company stock worth $8,891,624. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

