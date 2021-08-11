Analysts Issue Forecasts for State Auto Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STFC)

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of State Auto Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Auto Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $50.00 on Monday. State Auto Financial has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

