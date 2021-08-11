Analysts Offer Predictions for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $44.06 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,442,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

