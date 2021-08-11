Analysts Offer Predictions for Roku, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roku in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.76.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $379.26 on Monday. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 28.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 9.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total transaction of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,469 shares of company stock valued at $151,746,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

