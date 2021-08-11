Analysts Offer Predictions for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

EL stock opened at $327.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.14. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $194.14 and a 12-month high of $336.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

