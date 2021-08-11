Analysts Offer Predictions for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.