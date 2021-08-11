Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DXC Technology (DXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

8/6/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

8/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

7/21/2021 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,639. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after purchasing an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

