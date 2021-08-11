Analysts Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $211.86

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCTY. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

PCTY stock opened at $247.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.87. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $124.75 and a 12-month high of $251.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

