Analyzing Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Blue Apron and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.22 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.44 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 7.83 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Apron and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.23%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.04%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

