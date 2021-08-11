Analyzing Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.7% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Nkarta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 566.14%. Nkarta has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.21%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nkarta.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,169.09% -125.94% -56.49% Nkarta N/A -27.91% -23.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Nkarta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.36 million 32.42 -$104.33 million ($1.99) -1.60 Nkarta $120,000.00 10,229.84 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -12.26

Nkarta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nkarta beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development programs comprise KPI-285/KPI-286, a receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program for the treatment of various retinal diseases; SEGRM program, a novel class of compounds designed to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway; and surface targeted steroid program (KPI-333), a new chemical entity as a topical steroid that targets the ocular surface. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

