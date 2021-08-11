Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Angi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Angi by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Angi by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 131.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth $375,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.