Anthem (ANTM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM):
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $399.00 to $408.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $430.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $430.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $447.00 to $453.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 – Anthem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.
- 7/9/2021 – Anthem is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $454.00 to $459.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $377.37 on Wednesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after acquiring an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
