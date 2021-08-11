AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Up 36% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $631,026.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,477,277 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

