Antonio Canton Buys 76,500 Shares of Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton purchased 76,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$13,387.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,015,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,602,796.50.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton acquired 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton acquired 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton bought 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton purchased 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton bought 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

GRC stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$42.41 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

