Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Jeffrey G. Black Purchases 25,000 Shares

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 128,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,344. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

