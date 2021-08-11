Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE APO opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,290,000 after buying an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,516,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,297,000 after buying an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,024,704 shares of company stock valued at $119,009,221 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

