Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

