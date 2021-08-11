Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,209,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

