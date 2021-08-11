Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Shares of APDN opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.