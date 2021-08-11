AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $57.19

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $59.19. AppLovin shares last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 2,809 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

