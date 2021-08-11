AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $57.19

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $59.19. AppLovin shares last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 2,809 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10.
In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas acquired 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
