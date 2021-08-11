Apria (NYSE:APR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of APR stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

