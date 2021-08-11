Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 388,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

