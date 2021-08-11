Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $10.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 1,387,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 466,219 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,900,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,833,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

