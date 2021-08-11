Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

AQST opened at $3.85 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.