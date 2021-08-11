Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

