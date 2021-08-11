Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.53 and last traded at $62.80. 1,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

The firm has a market cap of $986.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

