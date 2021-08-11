Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Underperform

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCT. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.54.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

