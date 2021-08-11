Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

