Arden Trust Co Buys 151 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Atlassian by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,661. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $349.50. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.