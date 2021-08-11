Arden Trust Co Buys 201 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 33.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Linde by 7.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.43. 10,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

