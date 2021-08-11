Arden Trust Co Has $2.57 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,617 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 159,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

