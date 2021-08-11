Arden Trust Co Has $3.18 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,047 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 68,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.