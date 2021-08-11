Arden Trust Co Has $3.87 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.68. 3,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.76 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

