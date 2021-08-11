Arden Trust Co Sells 291 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after buying an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,658,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,600 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

