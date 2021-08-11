Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.96

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.96 and last traded at C$37.75, with a volume of 96028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.08.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.
About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
