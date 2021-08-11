Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.96

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.96 and last traded at C$37.75, with a volume of 96028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.29.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.3523416 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

