Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Grows Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

PAA traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,218. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

