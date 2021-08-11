Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 25,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,716,037. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

