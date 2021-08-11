Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.21. 51,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,269,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83.
About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
