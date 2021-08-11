Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shot up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.21. 51,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,269,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Arrival in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

