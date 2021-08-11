Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE AOT opened at C$1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$435.78 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.23. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

