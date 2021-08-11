ASD (BTMX) Price Up 0.4% This Week (BTMX)

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00873053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00109283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00153786 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD (BTMX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD (BTMX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

