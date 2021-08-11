ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mariel A. Joliet Sells 2,250 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $110.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Truist raised their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

