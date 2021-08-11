Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

ASMB opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

