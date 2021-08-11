Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $411.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

