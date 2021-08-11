Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Raises Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

