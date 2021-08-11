Astor Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of TUR stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

