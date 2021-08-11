Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 7,451 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$110.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.